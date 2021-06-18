AMARAVATI: Taking another major step, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday released the job calendar for the year 2021-22 to fill 10,143 vacant posts, as promised in the election manifesto.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that this is the first of its kind in the history of Andhra Pradesh, where the unemployed would know the exact month of the job notification release and the number of posts that are vacant. He said that the entire process will be done in a transparent way without corruption or discrimination or the involvement of middlemen. The recruitment will be based on the marks obtained in the written test conducted by the government without any interview process. Affirming that youngsters are looking for jobs, the Chief Minister stated that the government had brought the job calendar to boost the confidence among the youth.

Recalling the two-year governance, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that almost over one lakh jobs were created within four months of forming the government and had filled a total 6,03,756 jobs in the last two years, which includes 1.22 lakh permanent jobs in the village and ward secretariats. He said that the volunteer system was brought in to increase the sense of service among the unemployed youth, and thus recruited 2.50 lakh youngsters as volunteers. Of the total 6.03 lakh jobs created, 1,84,264 were created on a regular basis, 3,99,791 are outsourced and 19,701 are on a contract basis.

The government had hiked the salaries for 7,02,656 jobs who were paid with a meagre amount in the previous government.

Unlike the previous government, where brokers were more involved in outsourcing appointments, the current government had brought APCOS to keep transparency in the recruitments and payments, and giving no room for middlemen or corruption. In spite of having a Rs 3500 crore burden, APSRTC has been merged with the State government, where the lives of 51,387 RTC employees have been secured. He said that the job market will be expanded with the decentralisation and more jobs will be created at the village level itself.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister slammed the previous government for not keeping the election promise of providing a job to each household and leaving the unemployed youth in the lurch by not paying the promised unemployment allowance. He said that Chandrababu Naidu promised to fill 1.4 lakh vacant posts listed in the election manifesto, but in reality, the manifesto itself was dumped in the trash bin.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised Chandrababu Naidu for failing to create jobs for youth in the private sector by securing Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh in his previous rule. He flayed Chandrababu for accepting a special package offered by the Central government and mortgaged state benefits to escape from the cash-for-vote case. He said that the government will continue to exert pressure on the Centre for special status and reiterated that both development and welfare were prioritised even during the Covid times supporting the weaker sections in all forms.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishnasrinivas, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, DGP Gautam Sawang, Higher Education Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Housing Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Chief Secretary for Finance (Human Resources) Sasibhushan Kumar, Medical and Health Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Tribal Welfare Secretary Kantilal Dande, I&PR Commissioner T Vijaykumar Reddy, APPSC Secretary PSR Anjaneyulu, AP State Level Police Recruitment Board Chairman Harish Kumar Gupta, and other officials were present on the occasion.

