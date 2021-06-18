AMARAVATI:The Andhra Pradesh Job Calendar with the list of vacancies in various government departments for 2021-22 was released by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office on Friday.

As part of the new Job calendar 2021-22, 10,143 vacant posts in various departments will be filled. The notification to fill 1,238 backlog SC, ST and DA posts will be released in July, 36 posts in APPSC Group 1&2 category in August, 450 police jobs in September, 451 posts in health ( doctors and assistant professors ) in October, 5251 jobs in health (paramedical, lab technicians and pharmacists) in November, 441 nurse jobs in December, 240 posts as lecturers in degree colleges in January 2022, 2,000 posts as assistant professors in universities in February 2022, and 36 posts in other departments will be filled in March 2022.

Deputy Chief Minister (Medical and Health) Alla Kali Krishnasrinivas (Nani), Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, DGP Gautam Sawang, Higher Education Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Housing Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Chief Secretary for Finance (Human Resources) Kumar Sunita, Medical and Health Chief Anil Kumar Singhal, Tribal Welfare Secretary Kantilal Dande, I&PR Commissioner T Vijaykumar Reddy, APPSC Secretary PSR Anjaneyulu, AP State Level Police Recruitment Board Chairman Harish Kumar, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and other senior officials were present for the event.

