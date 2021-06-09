AP: Job Applications invited for Vacancies at Ananthapuram District Jail
District Jail Ananthapuram Jobs 2021 – Apply Online Pharmacist, Lab Technician, Nursing Orderly & Electrician Jobs
District Jail Ananthapuramu Recruitment 2021 | Available Pharmacist, Lab Technician, Nursing Orderly & Electrician Posts | Total Vacancies 06 | District Jail Ananthapuramu Registration Date & Application Process @ website
District Jail, Anantapuram Recruitment 2021: District Jail, Anantapuramu invites applications for the position of Lab Technician, etc. Read the details and eligibility criteria for the vacancy listed below, and eligible candidates should apply directly to District Jail, Anantapuramu, before 15-06-2021.
District Jail Ananthapuramu Vacancies 2021 Details:
Name of the Board: District Jail Ananthapuramu
No. of Vacancies: 06
Name of the Post: Pharmacist, Lab Technician, Nursing Orderly & Electrician
Apply Mode: Online Mode
Job Category: Government Job
Job Location: Ananthapuramu, Andhra Pradesh
Official Website: link
Eligibility Criteria for District Jail Ananthapuramu Pharmacist, Lab Technician, Nursing Orderly & Electrician Posts
Educational Qualification: SSC, d.pharm, b.pharm, DMLT, ITI
Check advertisement for detailed educational qualification limits.
Age Limit: 18 To 54 Years
Check notification for detailed age limit and relaxation.
Pay Scale:
Rs. 45400/- plus DA. (estimated)
Application Fee:
No Application Fee
Selection Process:
A written test, interview, and document verification will be conducted for the selection of suitable candidates for the District Jail Ananthapuramu Vacancy.
How to apply:
Firstly, candidates visit the official website
Then look for the ad "Latest District Jail Ananthapuramu Jobs" and read it.
Notification will open and check eligibility carefully.
Now, enter your details correctly and make the payment.
Finally, click the submit button.
Pay the application fee.
Finally, take the print of the application form.
Important Dates:
Last date of form Submission: 15/06/2021
Important Links:
official website: Click Here
District Jail Ananthapuramu Notification Download: Click Here - pdf