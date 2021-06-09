AP: Job Applications invited for Vacancies at Ananthapuram District Jail

District Jail, Anantapuram Recruitment 2021: District Jail, Anantapuramu invites applications for the position of Lab Technician, etc. Read the details and eligibility criteria for the vacancy listed below, and eligible candidates should apply directly to District Jail, Anantapuramu, before 15-06-2021.

District Jail Ananthapuramu Vacancies 2021 Details:

Name of the Board: District Jail Ananthapuramu

No. of Vacancies: 06

Name of the Post: Pharmacist, Lab Technician, Nursing Orderly & Electrician

Apply Mode: Online Mode

Job Category: Government Job

Job Location: Ananthapuramu, Andhra Pradesh

Official Website: link

Eligibility Criteria for District Jail Ananthapuramu Pharmacist, Lab Technician, Nursing Orderly & Electrician Posts

Educational Qualification: SSC, d.pharm, b.pharm, DMLT, ITI

Check advertisement for detailed educational qualification limits.

Age Limit: 18 To 54 Years

Check notification for detailed age limit and relaxation.

Pay Scale:

Rs. 45400/- plus DA. (estimated)

Application Fee:

No Application Fee

Selection Process:

A written test, interview, and document verification will be conducted for the selection of suitable candidates for the District Jail Ananthapuramu Vacancy.

How to apply:

Firstly, candidates visit the official website

Then look for the ad "Latest District Jail Ananthapuramu Jobs" and read it.

Notification will open and check eligibility carefully.

Now, enter your details correctly and make the payment.

Finally, click the submit button.

Pay the application fee.

Finally, take the print of the application form.

Important Dates:

Last date of form Submission: 15/06/2021

Important Links:

official website: Click Here

District Jail Ananthapuramu Notification Download: Click Here - pdf