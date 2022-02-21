AP IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy Dies

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Industries, Commerce, and Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy (50) breathed his last today. He was admitted to a private hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest heart attack on Sunday. Goutham Reddy had returned to India from Dubai after attending the Dubai Expo along with the AP delegation. His family members were present in Hyderabad. Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav also rushed to Hyderabad after getting the news.

His father Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy is a senior politician and is 5- time MP and MLA from the Nellore district. Mekapati was born on November 2nd, 1971, and had completed his Masters in Apparels and Textiles from the University of Manchester in England in 1997 and returned to Andhra Pradesh to join active politics. Mekapati Goutham Reddy was elected twice to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly representing the Atmakur Assembly constituency of Nellore district, once in 2014 and again in 2019.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed anguish over the tragic incident and said that words fail to describe the loss of his young cabinet colleague. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members with a heavy heart.

Ministers and YSRCP leaders who have expressed shock over his sudden death are rushing to Hyderabad after getting the news. Several politicians from AP as well as Telangana condoled the death of Minister Mekapati.

