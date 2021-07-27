AP Issues NoC For Using Nadu Nedu Scheme Software In Telangana

The Andhra Pradesh state government issued orders for using the 'Nadu Nedu' software in Telangana. The AP government issued a formal no objection certificate for using the software that has been developed by the TCS.

A few days ago, Telangana state principal secretary (education) Sandeep Kumar Sultania wrote a letter to principal secretary (school education) B. Rajasekhar, seeking NoC for using Nadu Nedu software in the Telangana.

The government of Telangana had embarked on a school infrastructure development project similar to that of Nadu-Nedu. In 2019, AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Nadu Nedu scheme and the main aim of it is to transform the government schools into vibrant and competitive institutions over a period of three years.

CM Jagan at that time asserted, "We will transform all government schools with the required infrastructure and up-gradation of skills besides setting up of English labs in addition to providing basic amenities like clean environs, furniture, toilets, running water, compound wall, blackboard, renovation and involve parent committee."

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his happiness after the Telangana government sought permission to use the software developed for Nadu Nedu scheme. He said that "If this is for the benefit of our Telugu people, we should provide them with the support they need."