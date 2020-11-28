AP Irrigation DEE Caught Red-handed Accepting Bribe In Kadapa

A deputy executive engineer was caught red-handed by the Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths allegedly while taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a woman on Friday. He was identified as Damodara Mohan Gandhi, working as DEE at the Chitravathi balancing reservoir at Parnapalli village in Lingala Mandal of Kadapa district.

According to the reports, the government has paid compensations for residents of Chitravati Balancing Reservoir (CBR) as their houses have been inundated due to the flood last month.

The government has sanctioned Rs 21 lakh for Kancham Lilavathi as her house has been inundated due to the floods. Parnapally sub-division DE Mohan Gandhi (CBR) demanded Lilavati to pay a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. He told Lilavathi that she should pay Rs 2 lakh to him, immediately after the amount credits into her account.

On the 25th of this month, she filed a complaint. Tirupati ACB DSP, Anantapur in-charge DSP and other officials laid a trap and nabbed Mohan Gandhi on Friday morning. The ACB officials have conducted raids at Mohan Gandhi's residence, farmhouse in Pulivendula as well. He will be produced before the special judge for the court of SPE & ACB cases, Kurnool for further action.