AP Intermediate Supplementary Results 2022 Announced: Check Direct Link

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Supplementary Results 2022 of 1st and 2nd year General and Vocational were released on Tuesday, August 30th at 11 AMby MV Seshagiri Rao, Secretary of the AP Intermediate Boards at an event held in Vijayawada.

Candidates who have appeared for the AP Intermediate Supplementary examinations can check their AP Inter Supplementary results 2022 through the official website at bie. ap. gov. in. The AP Intermediate Supplementary exams were conducted from August 3 to 12, 2022.

Students can also check the results at Sakshi Education Website.

How to check AP Inter Supplementary Exams 2022 Results?