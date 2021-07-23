AP Intermediate Second Year Results 2021: Where to Check AP Class 12 Marks

The Board of Intermediate Examination of Andhra Pradesh, BIEAP, will release the AP Inter 2nd year results 2021 today, i.e. July 23, 2021. AP education minister Audimulapu Suresh announced the date and timing of the AP Inter Result 2021 at yesterday's press meet. As per the notice, the 2nd year IPE March 2021 exam results will be released online on July 23 at 4 p.m. on bie.ap.gov.in and other sites.

The candidates who registered for the exam can check their results online on the sites results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in. Direct links to all the sites are available for quick reference. The results will also be available on the Manabadi websites and sakshieducation.com. Students should be aware that, despite the fact that the links are active, the results will not be available until after 4 p.m. today.

Following the Supreme Court of India's insistence, the Andhra Pradesh government agreed to cancel the Class 12 intermediate examination. Even if a single fatality was reported as a result of the examination, the apex court had warned the state that it would hold the state responsible. The state was also ordered by the court to release the results on a different basis by July 31.

As a result, the board devised a new set of evaluation criteria. Students would no longer be graded on the basis of their performance in Class 10 or AP SSC, as well as their performance in AP Inter 1st Year results, if the exams were cancelled. Accordingly, SSC marks will be given 30% weight, while Class 11 marks will be given 70%. For the SSC, the board will take into account the students' grades in Social Science, Science, and Math.

There were 5,07,288 students who registered for the exam in 2020. Sixty-three percent of the students had passed the exam. The board released the AP Inter hall tickets 2021 earlier in June. Students can check their results by entering their hall ticket number.