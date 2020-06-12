AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education will announce the AP Intermediate results for the academic year 2019-20 for both first and second year at 4 PM on Friday, June 12, said the Intermediate Board Board secretary V. Ramakrishna in a statement.

All the students who appeared for the examinations can check their results by logging on to the official website at bie.ap.gov.in, www.sakshieducation.com and other websites

As per the statement issued by the Intermediate Board, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh will release the results in Vijayawada at 4 PM on Friday.

The results are available at https://bie.ap.gov.in, www.sakshieducation.com and other websites. The results can be obtained by entering the hallmark number and date of birth on the board website.

Students can check the results by visiting the official website, and then click on the link active for AP Inter Results 2020, and entering their hall ticket number and date of birth details.

A total of 5,07,228 students have appeared for the first year examinations while 4,88,795 students took the second year exams. Along with them, 39,139 appeared in Vocational first year exams while 29,993 appeared for the second-year examinations. In all, 10,65,155 students appeared for the Intermediate examinations for the academic year 2019-20 in Andhra Pradesh.

Subject-wise marks will be declared in the results of the first year since the inter-grading process was cancelled.

The second-year results will be declared in subject-wise grade points.

Memos of results will be available to students on the Intermediate Board website from June 15, students can download them.