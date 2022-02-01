AP Intermediate Examinations, Practical's Dates, Schedule To Be Announced

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public Examinations for the academic year 2021–22 is likely to be held in the month of April this year. Speaking to Sakshi on Monday, the AP Intermediate Board Secretary MV Seshagiri Babu stated that arrangements have been made for the conduct of the exams and the schedule of examinations will be finalized and released shortly. He also mentioned that the schedule of other examinations will be scheduled on the same day. He said that the exams would be conducted with all due care as per COVID protocol. Funds have been allocated to the districts to ensure arrangements were made at the examination centers as per the protocols, he said.

Syllabus reduction

The AP Intermediate Board meanwhile has reduced the syllabus by 30 percent as the academic year had started late owing to the COVID cases. This apart, direct offline classes could also not be conducted by the colleges.

The Intermediate Public examinations will be conducted to the extent of 70 percent of the syllabus completed so far.

Course material

Seshagiri Babu said the content was designed in such a way that it would be useful for these exams. The course material will be useful not only for Intermediate Public Examinations but also for Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Mains, Advance, NEET, APEAPSET. He said that the material would be made available to students very soon.

Practical examinations

The AP Inter Board Secretary said that they would be planning to conduct intermediate practical examinations in the month of March. He said there would be no jumbling for students in connection with the practical exams, however, the examiners would be appointed in a jumbling manner.

Pre Finals

The Intermediate pre-final exams will be held in the month of February.

Updating syllabus

Keeping in mind the changing times, students need to adapt to the changing industries, their needs and also stay updated over the new international developments in various fields. As part of this, the Education Research Training Wing (ERTW) of the Intermediate Board is being strengthened and a high-level committee has been set up to study the changes and additions which need to be made to the Intermediate syllabus, he said.

The committee members include academicians, IIT professors, NCERT members, and ERTW representatives. The committee will conduct an in-depth study of all aspects related to general courses as well as vocational courses.

