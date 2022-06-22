AP Inter Supplementary Exams 2022 Dates, Check Here

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, announced the AP Inter Results 2022 for the 1st Year and Inter 2nd Year students on Wednesday.

AP Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana released the results CD along with Code at an event held in Tadepalli. Along with the AP Inter Results, the dates for the AP Intermediate Supplementary Exams 2022 were also released.

As per the announcement made during the press conference event for AP Inter Results, the Intermediate Programme Advanced Supplementary Exams or IPASE 2022 exams would be conducted in the month of August for students who wish to appear for the AP Inter supplementary exams.

IPASE 2022 Exams would be conducted in the month of August for students for both -- practical and theory examinations.

As per the official document issued by BIE AP, students can appear for the IPASE exams for failed subjects and also for improvement exams.

Supplementary exams for AP Inter 1st year and 2nd-year students will be conducted in August.

Schedule for IPASE 2022 August exams is given below:

Also Read: AP Intermediate Admission Schedule for AY 2022-23: Check Dates, Reservations

The girls this time fared better than the boys both in the first year and second year results.

The Gender wise pass percentage is given below.

While Krishna district topped in the list of districts in the pass percentage, YSR Kadapa was the last.

District-wise pass percentage for the First Year Intermediate Results

District-wise pass percentage for the Second Year Intermediate Results

Also Read: AP Inter 2022 Results: Check Here