AP Inter Second Year Results 2021: How Marks Will Be Allotted, Grading Process

The Andhra Pradesh Government has devised a methodology for the assessment of marks to the Intermediate second year. The board will consider 30 per cent marks obtained in the top three subjects of class 10, then 70 per cent of subject wise marks in the intermediate first year. The marks for practical exams will be awarded as per the results as tests were already completed.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that Central government officials have lauded the programs being carried out in Andhra Pradesh in the Education sector. Education department officials have presented the work being carried out by the state government at the Samagra Siksha budget approval meeting organized by the Central Government. The officials said they had already discussed with representatives of 34 associations on the new education policy and added that they have discussed with the headmasters, teachers and parents at ground level in this regard. They said the teachers have informed that the students completing primary education and entering sixth class lack proper foundation and it would be difficult to improve their skills at that age and added that the reason is that one or two teachers teach many subjects in primary school. They said parents are sending their children to schools far away only for the English medium.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Women and Child Welfare Minister Thaneti Vanitha, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary AR Anuradha, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajasekhar, Finance Principal Secretary SS Rawat, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, Women and Child Welfare Director Kritika Shukla, School Education Commissioner Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan State Project Director Vetri Selvi, School Education Advisor A Murali and other senior officials were present.