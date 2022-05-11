AP Inter Exams Postponed Over Cyclone Asani

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has postponed the first year exams scheduled for May 11 to May 25 in view of heavy to extremely heavy rains forecast under the influence of severe Cyclone Asani.

The decision has been taken considering the students and the staff.

In an official statement, the intermediate board said the remaining exams will be conducted as per the schedule and timetable. There will be no change in the examination centre, a press release said.

Meanwhile, Rain accompanied by gusty winds started lashing many parts of the coastal Andhra Pradesh as the severe cyclonic storm Asani in the Bay of Bengal moved closer to the coast.

