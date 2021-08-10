AP Inter Colleges To Start From This Day

AP Inter Classes: The state administration, which just released intermediate results, has made a significant decision regarding intermediate class management. Junior colleges in Andhra Pradesh have been known to close owing to the pandemic.

The Inter results were just released by the state administration and now the education sector is getting ready to hold intermediate classes. Second-year intermediate classes will begin on the 16th of this month (August), according to the government. Orders were issued that the academic year should begin on August 16th.

As the time for college commencement approaches, the principals of the concerned institutions should prepare plans in accordance with the Covid safety protocols. The administration, which had cancelled the Intermediate First Year examinations due to the surge in Covid cases, just declared that all of them had passed and that they had been promoted to the Second Year.