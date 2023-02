Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) secretary M.V Sheshagiri has ordered inter colleges management to issue the hall tickets to the students without causing any trouble.

“If any college refuses to issue hall tickets, the students can approach the board. A toll free number 18004257635 has been set up for students to submit their grievances,” the secretary added. The helpline number will be operational from 9 am to 6 pm in the day.