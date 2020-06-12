AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has declared the intermediate examination results for both first and second years at 4 Pm today, June 12 as scheduled. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh released the results in Vijayawada.Education Department Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Suresh described it as a 'historic day' as Andhra Pradesh became the first state in the country to announce the Intermediate results even during the trying times of COVID-19.

Highlights of Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh speech:

AP is the first state in the country to release the Intermediate results even during tough times of COVID-19

Spot valuation of Intermediate papers completed in 13 districts, in record 25 days despite lockdown difficulties.

Marks memos to students from June 15

Valuation of papers completed on March 19

Colleges should not publicize marks, ranks through advertisements

5,07,228 students attended 1st-year Intermediate exams, and 59 is the pass percentage

4,88,795 students attended 2nd-year Intermediate exams, and 63 is the pass percentage

1st year girls pass per cent is 64 and boys pass percentage is 55

Top 3 districts: Krishna, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam

For Government colleges, Vizianagaram, West Godavari, and Srikakulam, Chittoor

Subject-wise marks will be given for the first year in the results as the awarding of grades put off from this year. However, the second-year results will be announced in grade points-wise.

All the 10,65,155 students who appeared for the examinations can check their results by logging on to the official website at bie.ap.gov.in, www.sakshieducation.com, and other websites. The results can be obtained by entering the hallmark number and date of birth on the board website.

Students can check the results by visiting the official website, and then click on the link active for AP Inter Results 2020, and entering their hall ticket number and date of birth details.

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) had conducted the AP Intermediate first year and second-year board exams in the month of March 2020. The Inter exams in Andhra Pradesh started on March 4 and concluded on March 21. This year, more than 10 lakh students appeared for the AP Inter exams.

There is no grading system for the Ist year where as the the grading system will be in force for the 2nd year Intermediate which is as follows: Grade * A1 = 91 to 100 marks

• Grade A2 = 81-90 marks

• Grade B1 = 71-80 marks

• Grade B2 = 61-70 marks

• Grade C1 = 51-60 marks

• Grade C2 = 41-50 marks

• Grade D = 40 or below that

A total of 5,07,228 students have appeared for the first year examinations while 4,88,795 students took the second year exams. Along with them, 39,139 appeared in Vocational first year exams while 29,993 appeared for the second-year examinations. In all, 10,65,155 students appeared for the Intermediate examinations for the academic year 2019-20 in Andhra Pradesh.