AP Inter Advanced Supplementary Time Table 2021 Schedule Released: Check Dates

Inter-Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2021 in Andhra Pradesh will be held from 15th to 23rd September 2021. To this end, Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) released the tentative time table and schedule on Tuesday.

The first-year examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and second-year examinations from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Practical exams from 04-10-2021 to 07-10-2021.

The exam fee must be paid by August 17th.

All students of General and Vocational courses are required to pay the fees by this date. First-year students who have previously paid the fee for the public‌ exams do not have to pay the fee again.

Second-year students who wish to appear for these examinations for betterment are also not required to pay the fee again.

This timetable is applicable for M.P.C, Bi.P.C, C.E.C, H.E.C, M.E.C, Vocational students also.

Board secretary Ramakrishna said the examination dates would not be extended

The AP Inter Board recently announced the results for Second Year Intermediate students following the recommendations of the High Power Committee to enable them to pursue higher studies. The results were announced based on the marks of the students' Tenth and Intermediate First Year exams. The board said it would conduct tests again for the First Year‌ students if they were not satisfied with the marks obtained. Those who are not satisfied with Second Year results may appear for the Advanced Supplementary Examinations.

BIE has provided exemption from attendance to private candidates (without college study) with Arts combination to appear for Intermediate supplementary examinations to be held in September 2021. The option is available on payment of an exemption fee of Rs 1,300.

These Advance Supplementary Examinations are the last chance for Intermediate Secondary students for betterment marks.