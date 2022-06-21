AP Inter 2022 Results: Check Here

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 2022 exams results will be released tomorrow at 12:30 pm in Vijayawada. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana will release the results along with Board of Intermediate Education, AP Chairman. Stundents can check their results at https://examresults.ap.nic.in and https://bie.ap.gov.in.

A total of 5.10 lakh students appeared for intermediate first year exams and 5.17 lakh students appeared for intermediate second year exams. The AP Inter exams 2022 were held from May 6 to 23.



