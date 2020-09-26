The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2020) result has been declared on Friday. A total of 40,000 candidates have cleared the entrance test. The exam was conducted in online mode on September 10 and 11, 2020. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results at sakshieducation.com. Click here for the results.

How to check AP ICET 2020 result: