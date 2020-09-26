AP ICET Result 2020: Declared At sche.ap.gov.in, Know How To Download Scorecard
Sep 26, 2020, 12:44 IST
The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2020) result has been declared on Friday. A total of 40,000 candidates have cleared the entrance test. The exam was conducted in online mode on September 10 and 11, 2020. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results at sakshieducation.com. Click here for the results.
How to check AP ICET 2020 result:
- Visit the official website of AP ICET 2020 - sche.ap.gov.in. Click here for official website.
- Click on the link that reads AP ICET 2020 result on homepage
- Enter the login credentials - Hall ticket number and the registration number
- Submit the details to view the AP ICET 2020 result
- Save the result and take a hard copy of it for future reference
