AP ICET 2021: Application Form, Exam Date, Other Details

Convener G. Sasibhushana Rao has released the AP ICET-2021 notification. ICET is the common entrance exam for admissions into MBA and MCA courses. The exam is going to be conducted by the Shri Venkateswara University on behalf of APSCHE. Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) is a state-level entrance test.

All eligible and interested candidates can apply online by August 14. Students who missed applying before August 14th can apply with a late fee by September 13th. The officials said that the exam is going to be conducted on September 17th and 18th. For all the other details, students can click on the link - https://sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ICET/ICET_HomePage.aspx

Exam Pattern:

The examination will be conducted only online mode and the total duration of the exam is 150 minutes. There will be 200 objective questions and each question carries one mark. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Here is the AP ICET 2021 exam pattern.

Sections and Subjects Number of Question

Section: A (Analytical Ability)

Data sufficiency 20

Problem-solving 55

Section: B (Mathematical Ability)

Arithmetical ability 35

Algebra and geometrical ability 30

Statistical ability 10

Section: C (Communication Ability)

Vocabulary 10

Business and computer terminology 10

Functional grammar 15

Reading comprehension 15

Total 200