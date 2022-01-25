AP: IAS Officers Transferred

In a minor reshuffle, the state government on Saturday transferred eight IAS officers and has given fresh postings. According to a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Social Welfare Principal Secretary K Sunitha has been appointed as the Principal Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department, Gandham Chandrudu, the Special Secretary, Minorities department was transferred the Special Secretary of the Social Welfare Department and Kartikeya Mishra, the collector of West Godavari District was appointed as the Special Commissioner of the Labor Department. Rekha Rani, working as the Special Commissioner of the Labor Department is now transferred as the MD of Kapu Corporation. Ananta Ram, who was the MD of Kapu Corporation, was relieved of his additional responsibilities.

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh was appointed as the collector of West Godavari district. Ranjit Basha, who was the joint secretary in the CCLA office, has been transferred as the Vijayawada commissioner.

Andhra Pradesh Bhavan Special Officer NV Ramanareddy was appointed as the CEO of AP MSME Development Corporation. Himanshu Kaushik, appointed as the Additional Commissioner of AP Bhavan. Pawan Murthy, the CEO of MSME Development Corporation was appointed as the Secretary of the Society for Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions.

Also Read: ​AP YS Jagan Disburses Funds Under EBC Nestham Scheme