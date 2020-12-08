AP House Adopts Resolution To Postpone Local Body Polls

Reiterating that the Government has adopted a resolution stating the situation is not conducive to hold local body elections in February in view of the pandemic. Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the TDP leadership and State Election Commission are speaking in chorus giving scant respect to the elected institutions.

Speaking to media here on Sunday the Minister said a section of media has even reported that the SEC N Ramesh Kumar had complained to to the Governor on the issue.

If that be true why not the SEC make the letter open, he said adding that what TDP speaks today will be retold by Ramesh Kumar the next day and vice versa and they have no moral right to question the Assembly resolution.

When the elections were due in 2018, SEC did not alert Chandrababu Naidu and postponed it when the situation was not alarming early this year. Now when the second wave was looming large and Prime Minister had announced to be prepared for the storage and distribution of vaccine the SEC and TDP are favouring polls unmindful of the situation.

The duty of the government is to safeguard the interests and wellbeing of the people and the House has taken a decision that the situation is not conducive for elections, he said.

Appealing to the people not to believe rumours on the Eluru incident, he said water samples were taken and that seems not to be the cause.