AMARAVATI: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha refuted the phone tapping allegation made by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu against YSR Congress Party government. TDP chief wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a central probe into alleged phone tapping on Monday.

Home Minister along with Andhra Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang addressed a press conference at Guntur over the issue. Reacting to these allegations, Sucharitarita said that the allegations were baseless and challenged the Opposition party to come out with evidence to prove their claims.

Chandrababu is trying to defame the state government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his political benefits and there is a conspiracy behind the allegations of phone tapping said the Home minister.

She added that there was no need for the government to tap phones and opposition party leaders are spreading smear campaigns against the state government in pro-TDP magazines and conducting debates on channels over phone tapping.

"We have proved with evidence that in the past that Chandrababu tapped Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy's phone with special technology, and the allegations currently being made by the TDP must be proved in the same way," said the Home Minister.

She challenged the TDP Chief to approach DGP if they have proper evidence over phone tapping, and the state government and police department are ready to order a probe and strict action will be taken against the culprits if they are proven guilty.

She warned of stern action against the TDP chief and others who were making baseless allegations against the state government without any evidence.

Responding to the allegations of phone tapping of opposition party leaders, lawyers, journalists and activists, Gautam Sawang wrote to Chandrababu Naidu. DGP made it clear that there were no complaints from anyone with regard to the allegations of illegal tapping of phones of opposition leaders with the help of cutting edge technology and tools.