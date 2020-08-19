AMARAVATI: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha strongly refuted the phone tapping allegations made by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu against YSR Congress Party government. She said that there is a conspiracy behind the allegations of phone tapping, and Chandrababu is deliberately making an issue in the name of phone tapping with an aim to divert public attention from money laundering cases.

Sucharitha said that Chandrababu is worried about getting exposed in Amaravati Land Fraud case. She said in a statement on Tuesday that she felt it was her responsibility to inform the public about the conspiratorial ideas of Chandrababu along with some TDP pro media houses. The Home Minister said that the allegations of the TDP chief were baseless and challenged the Opposition party to come out with evidence to prove their claims.

She questioned TDP Chief, Why they didn't come up with evidence over phone-tapping allegations? even after she herself advised the TDP chief to approach DGP if they have proper evidence over phone tapping, and the state government and police department are ready to order a probe and strict action will be taken against the culprits if they are proven guilty.

The Home Minister said that Chandrababu didn't respond to provide evidence against their claims on phone tapping, so it is very clear that TDP chief is making these allegations to divert public attention from Amaravati land fraud case. Chandrababu and his benefactors could not escape the Amravati land fraud case, she added.

Sucharitha added that there was no need for the government to tap phones and opposition party leaders are spreading smear campaigns against the state government in pro-TDP magazines and conducting debates on channels over phone tapping. She warned of stern action against Chandrababu Naidu and others who were making baseless allegations against the state government without any evidence.