AP High Court Warns Twitter Of Contempt Proceedings

AMARAVATI: The AP High Court has expressed its ire over the popular social media platform Twitter for failing to remove the alleged derogatory comments posted against the High Court judges and the judiciary in its platform. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy on Monday directed the CBI to submit a progress report of the investigation and posted the case hearing to February 7.

During the proceedings, the Bench questioned Twitter as to why it is not respecting the law of land and the Indian courts. Stating that failure to remove the derogatory comments posted on it against the High Court judges and the judiciary is tantamount to contempt of Court, it asked Twitter why action should not be initiated against it. Twitter's counsel Saransh Jain responded that the technology has been designed to work that way and it applies to all social media platforms. But YouTube's senior counsel Sajan Poovayya countered that the video-streaming platform has taken down all contentious URLs given by the CBI.

The Registrar General of the Andhra Pradesh High Court had filed a petition in the court against these posts. Additional solicitor general (ASG) SV Raju informed the bench that Twitter has yet to remove the objectionable posts against the judges and judiciary. He said those posts are not visible if one logs into their Twitter accounts using Indian nationality, but they are visible for those logging into Twitter using other nationalities. “This is nothing but ignoring the directions of the court,” he said. ( Inputs from TNIE)

