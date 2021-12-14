AP High Court Suspends GO Over Reduction of Movie Ticket Prices

The Andhra Pradesh High Court made some important comments on the price of movie tickets.

The government's order to reduce movie ticket prices in the state was suspended by the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The petitioner's claims were accepted by the High Court, and the government order to reduce ticket prices, GO No. 35, was suspended.