AP High Court Permits Amaravati Padayatra With Restrictions

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court reiterated its orders that the Amaravati Padayatra should be conducted with a maximum of 600 members only and that only farmers should participate in the yatra. If anyone wants to express solidarity with the yatra, they can do so, but only from the side of the road. The court also said that only four vehicles should be used during the rallies.

Advocate General S Sriram said that the organisers were violating the court orders and were making speeches against the government. Though the court gave permission for the participation of 600 only, more than 30,000 people were seen participating in many places and the opposition rulers were also making inflammatory speeches.

A single bench of the AP High comprising Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao was hearing a lunch motion petition. The court also cautioned that police should take stringent action against those who violated the orders and posted the matter for hearing on the 27th of this month.

