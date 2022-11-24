AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 14 lakhs on 14 petitioners for misleading the court and concealing facts in the Ippatam demolition case.

The High Court found fault with the manner in which the petitioners who were villagers of Ippatam village of Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district secured an interim stay on demolition of their houses by the municipal authorities, by claiming that notices were not issued before taking up the demolition drive.

The matter pertained to the issuance of notices by the Tadepalli municipal authorities on May 21 to some of the house owners in Ippatam for demolishing their houses on encroached land, in order to take up road widening works. The petitioners approached the HC stating that the municipal authorities had demolished their houses without issuing any notices.

The counsel for the house owners on Wednesday admitted before the High Court that the authorities had issued show cause notices through the post and personally to some of the petitioners.

Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari expressed his anger at the petitioners that although show cause notices were given, they had lied to the court that they were not issued noticed and sought a stay order. The Court said that it was sheer abuse of the court process and directed the petitioners to explain why action should not be taken under contempt of court. The petitioners were directed to appear before the court on November 24.

The court found fault with the petitioners and levied a fine of Rs one lakh per petitioner to be paid. Earlier the court lifted the interim orders directing the authorities not to take coercive action.

Also Read: AP High Court Hands Over Nellore Court Theft Case To CBI