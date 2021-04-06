AP High Court Issues Stay Order On MPTC ZPTC Elections

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday, has imposed a stay on the State Election Commission (SEC) notification to conduct the ZPTC and MPTC elections, which were to be held on April 8. The High Court directed the SEC Nilam Sawhney to file an affidavit on the 15th of this month. The AP High Court said it had not complied with previous Supreme Court orders to enforce the Election Code of giving four weeks time before polling.

The High Court held a hearing on the petitions filed which were challenging the notification issued by the new SEC Nilam Sawheny over the Mandal and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies elections, the bench gave orders to this effect. The High Court issued interim orders imposing a stay on the elections. The High Court said the four-week code on ZPTC and MPTC elections had not been implemented. However, the court clarified that the SEC need not issue new notification.

