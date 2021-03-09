AP High Court To Issue Notices To SEC, Chandrababu Over Manifesto Release During Panchayat Polls

AMARAVATI: A writ petition has been filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court against the manifesto released by the Leader of the Opposition and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu during the Panchayat elections.

The High Court on Tuesday held a hearing on the petition. Counsel for the petitioner told the court that the State Election Commission (SEC) had not taken any action despite Chandrababu releasing the manifesto contrary to the election rules.

The High Court agreed to issue notices to Chandrababu along with the SEC. The High Court adjourned the case and posted the matter for hearing on May 31.

State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar, last month while acting on a complaint lodged by the YSR Congress Party general secretary Lella Appi Reddy, said in an order that TDPs manifesto was a clear violation of the Commission's order issued on October 25, 2018 banning use of campaign material of any kind as the gram panchayat elections are conducted on a non-party basis.

The SEC arrived at a conclusion that the manifesto with photographs published and circulated by the TDP is a ‘suggestive affiliation of political party’ in the context of Gram Panchayat elections held on ‘non-party basis’.