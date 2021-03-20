AP High Court Interim Stay on Chandrababu, Narayana Case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has stayed the proceedings in the case registered by the Centre Investigation Department (CID) against former AP Chief Minister and TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and former AP minister Narayana in connection with the Amaravati capital land scam.

The High Court issued a stay on the inquiry taken up by the CID in the Amaravati land scam based on a rule of APCRDA Act, 2014, Section 146, imposing a bar on legal proceedings.

According to Section 146, “No suit, prosecution or proceeding shall lie against the government or authority or officer or person, for any act done or purporting to be done under or in pursuance of the Act or the rules or standing order made thereunder.”

The Andhra Pradesh High Court made it clear that an in-depth inquiry into the whole issue should be made. Judge Chikati Manavendranath Roy issued interim orders on Friday adjourning the next hearing till April 16, directing CID and complainant Alla Ramakrishna Reddy to file counter-claims.

It is learned that Chandrababu and Narayana have filed separate quash petitions in the High Court seeking dismissal of the cases registered against them by the CID based on a complaint filed by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy. Sidharth Luthra, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court on behalf of Chandrababu, Dammalapati Srinivas, Senior Advocate on behalf of Narayana are handling the case.