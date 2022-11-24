AP High Court Hands Over Nellore Court Theft Case To CBI

With the State government as well as Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy informing that they have no objection for a CBI probe into the theft of documents pertaining to a case involving the minister from the Nellore district court, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued orders handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On April 13, unidentified miscreants barged into Nellore fourth additional junior civil judge court and took away some documents and other material.

Also Read: CM YS Jagan's Generosity, Responds to 7yo Girl's Treatment Request