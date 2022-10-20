AMARAVATI: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh dismissed the pleas filed separately by Telugu channels news anchors Venkata Krishna of ABN Andhra Jyothi and TV 5 Murthy challenging the notices issued by the CID asking them to appear before them in a case pertaining to them making derogatory comments that insulted the Chief Minister and the castes.

The High Court dismissed their pleas to strike out the notices as invalid and all the objections raised by them over the scope of the investigation. It clarified decided that the CID has jurisdiction in the two states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It clarified that the notices are subject to the provisions of law and are valid and that they should attend the inquiry proceedings.

Regarding the already issued notices, the Court directed the CID officials to finalize a date for the personal appearance of Venkatakrishna and Murthy and inform them through writing. They were ordered not to take any strict action against them during the investigation. Justice G Manavendranath Roy who was hearing the plea said that the orders of the court should

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the judge ruled that the entire state would become a police station for the CID and that if Section 160(1) and Section 2(S) are read together, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh CID police stations will become neighboring police stations. Accordingly, it has been clarified that the notices issued by the CID to the petitioners are in accordance with the provisions of law and are therefore valid.

