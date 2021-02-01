AP High Court Dismisses JC Vijaya's Petition On Quarry Lease For Barite Mining In Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: In another setback to the family of former minister and TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has struck down a petition filed by his wife JC Vijaya over a quarry lease of barite mines in the district of Anantapur.

JC Vijaya approached the High Court challenging the proceedings issued by the Director of Mines and Geology rejecting her application for the quarry lease of barite mines in the village of Yellutla at Puttulu mandal in Anantapur district. The High Court, while hearing the petition, dismissed the contention that the Government cannot reject the application in the name of protecting forestlands. It stated that that the Central and State Governments had issued Stage 1 and 2 permits to expand the forestland for mining. The court clarified that the State Government has the power to issue mining and lease permits and because of the availability of barites in the non-forest area, the Director of Mines and Geology revoked the permits.

JC Vijaya applied for barite excavations in the forestland in the year 2017 however, the Director of Mines issued proceedings rejecting the application on December 3, 2019. To this effect, she filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging the rejection of her application.

ASG Shriram submitted arguments. JC Vijaya reported that she had spent Rs 50 lakh on afforestation and that had suffered losses due to the cancellation of permits. It was suggested to look for legal alternatives on this and the Court dismissed the petition stating that the lease could not be sought on the ground that they had suffered damage.

Earlier the Andhra Pradesh State Mining Authorities levied a heavy fine of Rs 100 Crores against Trishul Cement Company India Limited, owned by JC Diwakar Reddy's family in December last year.. As per reports, the fine was levied on the company for illegal mining of more than 14 lakh metric tonnes of limestone from 1,600 acres at K Uppalapadu of Yadiki mandal in the district allegedly without permission or paying royalty fees. The authorities have also warned that if the fines were not paid they would confiscate assets the R&R Act.

