AP High Court Comments on Bigg Boss And Reality Shows

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday questioned whether there was anything other than violence and obscenity in reality shows like Bigg Boss. The High Court taking a serious note said that they would not keep their eyes closed for whatever it takes over such shows, we all know what is being shown in these programmes, the Court commented.

One K Jagadeshwar Reddy filed a Public Interest Litigation before the AP High Court in 2019 contending that the Big Boss reality show was promoting obscene and objectionable content and spoiling the youth. The counsel for the petitioner, G Sivaprasad Reddy, sought for urgent hearing of the petition. The HC bench comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice S Subba Reddy observed that exhibiting anything and everything in the name of such shows and promoting violence cannot be considered part of our culture, the bench observed.

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), senior counsel C V Mohan Reddy said that the petitioner had earlier filed a petition before the Telangana high court and later withdrew the same. The counsel said that the petitioner made a mention before the Chief Justice bench and the same was not allowed.

Admitting that he had filed a petition before the Chief Justice bench, Sivaprasad said that they had the right to mention it even before the in-charge bench. The High Court bench expressed its displeasure for not informing them about the same prior to the matter being taken up and said that they should go to the Chief Justice bench and resolve the issue and dismissed their petition.(With inputs from TOI)

