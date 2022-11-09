AMARAVATI: In a setback to senior TDP leader Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu,the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday dismissed his petition and directed that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) can conduct an investigation in accordance with the provisions of the CrPC.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by the TDP leader to quash the case over land encroachment allegations filed against him by the CID.

The court made it apparent that Section 467 is not applicable in this case after hearing arguments from both sides. On the other hand, the HC stated that notices under Section 41A may be issued and a CID investigation may be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the CrPC.

The High Court refused to strike out the case of encroachment of government land and clarified that Ayyanna Patrudu and his son Rajesh can be interrogated by the CID and that the TDP leader should cooperate with the investigation.

Ayyanna Patrudu and his son Rajesh had allegedly forged documents related to the construction of a wall in their house, which were submitted to the High Court. According to the reports, the CID case against Ayyanna and his son was based on a complaint by irrigation department officials. The complaint reportedly alleged that the two had allegedly constructed their residence by blocking the Ravanapalli irrigation canal.

