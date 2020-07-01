VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated 1,088 ambulances at 9.30 Am in Vijayawada Benz Circle on Today, July 1.

Immediately after the launch, all the 108 and 104 vehicles started the journey towards their allotted districts. Before the inauguration, a fleet of 1,088 ambulances were lined up for the launch at MG Road in Vijayawada.

Deputy Chief Minister, State Medical and Health Minister Alla Nani, Panchayati Raj Minister Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy and District Collector Imtiaz were also present at the inauguration event.

The government has spent Rs 200.15 crores for the purpose. An estimated cost of Rs 318.93 crore is required for the maintenance of all the vehicles every year.

These ambulances will reach the spot within 15 minutes after a call in urban areas, 20 minutes in villages and will reach agency and tribal areas within 30 minutes.

As a part of reforms in the health sector, the state government had earlier taken a decision to convert 108 ambulances to Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances by equipping them with modern medical instruments which will be of major use during emergency situations, especially during the COVID-19 times.

Previously there was one ambulance for every 1,19,545 people on average. Now one ambulance is available for every 74,609 people, which is very close to the World Health Organization's standards.

Faster Services:

As every ambulance will be equipped with an Emergency Response Center (ERC), the ambulances can track the persons who are waiting for teh services.

Each ambulance has a camera, a mobile data terminal (MDT), a mobile phone, and an automatic vehicle location tandem (AVLT) box.

Ambulances Equipped With Advanced Medical Instruments:

The BLS ambulances are equipped with span board, scoop stretcher, wheelchair, bag-mask and multi-para monitor.

The state government equipped ALS ambulances with ventilators and other advanced medical instruments to provide medical care even when a patient in critical condition is taken to hospital.

Neo-natal ambulances are equipped with incubators and ventilators

The state government purchased 412 ambulances. Along with them, the existing 336 ambulances will also be used in the state.

Out of the newly purchased 412 ambulances, 282 are related to Basic Life Support (BLS) and the rest 104 ambulances have been converted to ALS ambulances.

Another 26 neonatal care ambulances have been set up to provide medical care to children.

104 Mobile Medical Units:

The state government has also brought a change in mobile medical units (MMUs). MMUs are equipped with all facilities to provide medical services, even in remote areas. Around 656 services were prepared simultaneously to provide one MMU in each Mandal.

In order to prevent maternal-infant deaths, the government has prepared 20 types of 104 services to address the problems related to the health of children, malnutrition, prevention of epidemics in certain areas of the agency, and provision of sophisticated medical care to those living in agency areas.

MMU Services:

Each mobile medical unit (MMU) consists of a medical officer, data entry operator, driver, ANM and Asha worker.

Earlier, MMUs working with Primary Health care centres (PHCs) in villages will now provide medical care to all the people, including those living in remote villages.

MMUs have also been equipped with necessary medical check-up facilities required for testing patients. Every MMU has an Automatic Vehicle Location (AVLT) as well as a Global Positioning System (GPS).

A tab and personal computer (PC) has also been set up in MMUs for taking biometric from patients for updating their data online. This helps for easily creating the electronic health record (EHR) for patients.