AP Health Officials Asked to Strengthen 104 Call Centres

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing COVID situation and measures to be taken for its containment and instructed the officials to impose night curfew from 11 PM to 5AM.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to take appropriate precautions in changing the prescription for COVID in the wake of new variant Omicron and asked them to make changes in home isolation kit accordingly besides imposing night curfew.

He instructed the officials to consult health professionals and prepare the prescription. The CM directed them to check the availability of required medicines and asked them to procure and keep them ready as per the requirement.

He directed the officials to strengthen '104' call centres and asked them to ensure calls are attended immediately. He instructed the officials to set up one COVID care centre at each constituency and take measures to ensure all facilities in them.