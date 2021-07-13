AP Health Officials on Alert for Monsoon Diseases

In a meeting held last evening, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the authorities to be vigilant towards Non-Covid diseases and be prepared to that extent in the wake of the onset of the monsoon season.

He said that there is a possibility of an increase in snake bites, which are more prevalent in Machilipatnam and Avanigadda regions and told to equip all the PHCs with required medicines.

Also, as diseases like dengue are likely to spread in the agency areas during the monsoon season, he instructed the authorities to arrange all the required medicines at PHC level and ensure that those drugs meet WHO and GMP standards. He also ordered to focus on the Nadu-Nedu initiative and complete the pending works.