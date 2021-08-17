AP Health Department Jobs; Check Eligibility, Last Date to Apply

Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh officials have lately published a series of job advertisements to fill healthcare department vacancies.

A notification for recruitment in the Chittoor area was recently released. These appointments were made in the outsourcing department, according to the notification.

This notification will fill a total of 9 vacancies. Staff Nursing has two openings, Pharmacist Grade 2 has one opening, and Nursing Orderly has four openings.

After passing the GNM / BSc (Nursing), those who desire to work in the nursing sector can apply for these positions. Candidates must be AP Nursing Council members.

Those who have passed D-Pharmacy / B-pharmacy can apply for Pharmacist Grade 2 positions. Candidates must be registered with the AP Paramedical Board and the AP Pharmacy Council.

A Tenth Pass is required for those applying for Nursing Orderly positions. A valid first-aid certification is required.

The candidates will be chosen based on merit and age, according to the notification.

Candidates who are eligible and interested should apply offline to the District Coordinator of Hospital Services in Chittoor by the 20th of this month (August).

Notification & Application Link: Click here.