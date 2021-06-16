AMARAVATI: The High Court on Wednesday issued a stay order on the conduct of the Group I Interview process for the 2018 notificationn batch and directed the State government not to conduct the interviews for another four weeks.

Notices were to the Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and the Secretary of General Administration Department to this effect. The High Court on Wednesday issued interim orders to this effect after hearing a petition challenging the digital evaluation of Group-1 Mains exam answer scripts.

The interviews were scheduled to start from tomorrow, but with the stay order issued by the High Court has further delayed the process. Defendants were ordered to file their counters’ in Court.

It is learned that a petition has been filed in the High Court alleging irregularities in the conduct of Group-1 Mains examinations. Counsel for the petitioner argued that the examinations were not conducted as per the rules. They were told about digital valuation at the last minute he stated.

However, the plaintiffs' arguments on behalf of the government told the High Court that the Group-1 tests were conducted as per the rules and there was no need to inform in advance about the evaluation. After hearing both sides of the arguments, the High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment. On Wednesday the High Court Bench has issued interim orders imposing a stay on the interview process for the Group 1 services putting the whole process in limbo for another four weeks.

The interview of the Andhra Pradesh Group 1 service exam (2018) was slated to begin on June 17, the state public service commission, APPSC had notified earlier. The interview was to be held from 10 am to 5 pm on all working days from Monday to Friday in the Commission's office in Vijayawada. A total of 326 candidates were shortlisted for the interview based on the marks obtained by them in the main written exam which was held from December 14 to December 20, 2020. The exam was first notified on December 31, 2018. A total of 169 vacancies in various departments are to be through this exam.

