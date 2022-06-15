AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday rapped Visakhapatnam East constituency TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by him over the regularization of encroached lands by the government.

As per reports in Sakshi, the AP High Court expressed its ire against the Velagapudi Ramakrishna for filing PILs for every issue. The bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVS Somayaju questioned that when the aggrieved themselves had not appeared for the case and had no objections to it, why was he coming to the court and filing the PIL, the bench questioned. The bench also made it clear to him that if there were any objections to the government's actions and orders, he should refer to it during the Assembly sessions.

Ramakrishna Babu had filed a petition in the High Court seeking orders for the Court to direct the AP government to implement GO-388 issued in 2017 for regularisation of unobjectionable encroachments below 500 square yards on government land in urban and rural areas. The counsel for the petitioner S Pranathi said that lakhs of applications have been filed for the regularization of lands as per the GO issued in 2017. However, she said the government did not implement this and issued a new GO, which left the people who had applied through the earlier GO in a state of quandary.

Responding to the arguments the Bench questioned why the victims did not resort to a court of law if they were affected by the government's actions and why did they appear on behalf of them, it asked. Was it necessary to file PILs for every issue the bench asked while dismissing it?

