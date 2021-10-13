AP HC Quashes GO 42 Fixing Fees for PG Medical, Dental Courses

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court quashed GO No 42 issued by the government on April 15 fixing fees for PG medical and dental education courses in AP for the period 2017–18 to 2019–20 block period. It has also cancelled the communication sent by the AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) to the government over the Medical, Dental colleges’ fees. AP High Court Justice Raghunandan Rao rendered the orders and also found that the APHERMC had not implemented its directives. The court also found that the government had not issued college-wise notices seeking objections regarding the fees for the block period.

The High Court asked the government to fix the fees afresh in four weeks and issue fresh orders. The commission was also directed to consider the arguments or explanations of college. Each college has to be informed in writing about fixing the fees and reasons for the same and a written order shall be issued for different reasons.

Only after the commission forwards its recommendations, the government should notify the final fees, the court said. The government was ordered to notify the fee within a week of receiving the orders.

