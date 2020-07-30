ANANTAPUR: In yet another jolt to TDP former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmit Reddy, the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed their bail petitions. The high court also questioned them as to how they would operate vehicles that were banned by the Supreme Court. “Who will take responsibility if any accidents occur? We will not entertain and allow such fraudulent activities,” the court thundered while refusing bail to the father and son duo.

Realising the mood of the court, the JC family members have also withdrawn bail petitions pertaining to three other cases. The high court however allowed the two to file their bail petitions in the district courts. Divakar Travels belonging to JC Prabhakar Reddy had allegedly committed a series of irregularities by fraudulently registering BS-3 vehicles that were banned by the Supreme Court as BS-4. About 154 buses and lorries were registered illegally in 2018 by forging documents. Some of these vehicles were illegally registered in Nagaland.

Presently, JC Prabhakara Reddy and his son Asmit Reddy are lodged in Kadapa Central Jail.