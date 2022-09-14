AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued orders that all illegal constructions on the forest, revenue, panchayat and municipal and government lands must be demolished.

A High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Misra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu which was hearing a suo moto PIL, which was later converted to a batch of petitions over the issue of illegal encroachment of government lands, water bodies, etc, issued directions to officials to demolish all the illegal structures within six months of the order.

