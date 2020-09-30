AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao seeking restraint orders to the state government. The former intelligence bureau chief has approached the high court with a petition seeking directives that he should not be arrested and a case not registered against him over the illegal weapons procurement charges.

AB Venkateswara Rao is accused of procuring security-related equipment for the police department from Israel in contravention of rules and regulations. The high court however rejected his prayer and dismissed the petition.