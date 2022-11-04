AP HC Clears The Decks For Bhogapuram International Airport Construction

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday cleared the decks for the construction of the Bhogapuram International Airport in the Vizianagaram district.

The AP High Court lifted the earlier interim orders and also dismissed all the petitions filed against the Bhogapuram airport lands.

Earlier, farmers had filed several petitions claiming that the airport notification was not legal and also that they had not received compensation. Later many farmers withdrew the case after the government paid the compensation to the farmers. The High Court dismissed the petition of the rest of the farmers thus paving way for the Bhohapuram Airport. The High Court will also lift the previous stay on the construction of the airport works.

The GMR Group which has constructed the international airport at Hyderabad in Telangana was awarded the Bhogapuram international project. The airport is expected to handle 6.3 million passengers annually in the first phase and it will increase it to 18 million depending on the demand once it becomes fully operational.

