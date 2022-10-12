AMARAVATI: The Division bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday, said it would watch a few episodes of Bigg Boss show. In the wake of severe objections against the Bigg Boss reality show programme, a division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu said that they would watch a few episodes of the show.

The CJ bench on Tuesday was hearing two public interest litigation petitions filed by social activist Kethi Reddy Jagadishwara Reddy (one filed in 2019), seeking an order to stall the telecasting of the Bigg Boss, which he said was obscene and promoting immoral and violent acts and misleading the youth. Recently, the bench commented that there has been an increase in negative publicity and this lawsuit also seems to be a part of it.

He said that the Bigg Boss show was being telecasted without any censorship. He submitted photos related to this and said that pregnancy tests are being done on women participating in this competition. In response to this, the court said that they will also watch two or three episodes to know what is in this Bigg Boss show, but not right away.

However Sivaprasad Reddy, counsel for the petitioner, said that there no such thing was being promoted by the makers of the Bigg Boss show. The bench sought telecast details of the show also wanted the Centre and State to place before it the details of the show. The matter was posted for further hearing on October 27th.

