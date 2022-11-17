AP HC Allows CID To Question TDP Leader P Narayana At His Home

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the state CID to question former minister and TDP leader P Narayana at his home in Hyderabad between 11 am and 1 pm and again from 2 pm to 5 pm.

A single-judge bench headed by Justice Raghunandan Rao hearing the petition related to the irregularities in the alignment of the inner ring road of the capital city Amaravati stated that he should be questioned in the presence of a lawyer and directed the CID to serve notice on the petitioner 24 hours in advance.

The judge gave this order in view of Narayana's health condition. The CID has recently registered a case of land grabbing where he was accused of making changes in the Inner Ring Road alignment designs. The CID issued a notice to him under Section 160 CrPC. In this context, he filed a petition in the High Court seeking cancellation of the notice.

Narayana’s advocate Dammalapati Srinivas said that the petitioner had undergone surgery and as per the doctor's advice, he needed to rest for three months. According to Section 160 of CrPC, children aged below 15 years, women, and men aged more than 65 years were not to be called for an inquiry at the police station.

