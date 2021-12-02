AP Has Potential to be Among Top States Says Niti Aayog, Assures Support

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar to extend their support in all possible ways on par with the Centre for the progress and development of the State. During a meeting with the NITI Aayog team, officials sought assistance to grant special status, industrial concessions and tax exemptions similar to the support that was offered to the backward districts like Koraput, Balangir and Bundelkhand. Further, they explained the various welfare initiatives that are being implemented under Navaratnalu and the development activities that are taking place in the State.

Agriculture

Referring to agriculture, they said that the government has established Rythu Bharosa Kendralu at village level to provide farmers a comprehensive solution to all the agricultural needs and facilitates like Agri Testing Labs, Free Electricity, Zero Interest Crop Loans, Crop Insurance, Price Stabilization, Input Subsidy, besides providing Rythu Bharosa. Also, the officials informed that at an expenditure of Rs 3176.61 crore construction of eight fishing harbors, four fish landing centers, aqua hubs, processing units, and integrated labs have been started.

In this regard, NITI Ayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar has suggested to lay focus on organic agri produce through RBKs, as they would bring in good returns to the farmers.

Health

The Authorities explained in detail regarding the health care initiatives like Village Urban Clinics, Family Doctor, construction of new medical colleges, super specialty hospitals, reforms under Nadu-Nedu, recruitment of medical staff, Aarogyasri and discussed the measures to be taken to prevent anemia in women and children.

Education

The State officials described the reforms brought in the field of education along with the schemes that are being implemented. Rajiv Kumar inquired into the details of Amma Vodi scheme along with the categorisation of schools, functioning of Anganwadis. The Chief Minister explained the steps taken to keep the teachers in proportion to the number of children, ensuring subject-wise teaching.

Women Empowerment

In the context of women empowerment, the Chief Minister explained the objectives of the employment programmes like Cheyuta, Aasara that are being implemented for sustainable economic progress. The officials also described the housing for the poor, the steps taken for providing good governance through the village and ward secretariats, and rolling out Disha App for women's safety. Rajiv Kumar lauded the State government for bringing Disha App.

Energy Sector- Economic Status

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged NITI Aayog to provide adequate assistance to streamline power generation as DISCOMS are facing severe losses. The officials have brought the financial difficulties of the State due to the post-partition consequences to the notice of NITI Aayog team and explained that the loss of Hyderabad had eroded large-scale revenue, while the promises such as special status have not been fulfilled. They informed that per capita income in Andhra Pradesh is much lower than Telangana.

Steel Plants, Ports

The officials asked to set up the Kadapa steel plant and develop other infrastructure facilities as promised in the bifurcation act. They asked to sanction four iron ore mines in Anantapur for Kadapa steel plant and also to provide GST reimbursement and other incentives. They also asked for financial assistance to ports and also to get revised estimates of the Polavaram project approved. They sought help for Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project and 1250 MW power project in Upper Sileru project.

Pending arrears

The officials asked Niti Aayog team to get Rs 6,284 crore arrears from Telangana power utilities cleared and also to get the resource gap amount as confirmed by CAG of Rs 18,969 crore be sanctioned.

Others

The officials explained the issues related to the irrational identification of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act and said it's a huge loss to the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar said the meeting is a part of efforts to foster cooperative federalism through engagement with the States and Union Territories and added that their hope and vision is to intensify the engagement in a constructive manner both for discussing ideas for development together and also facilitating the state's interaction with Central Government Ministries and departments and other states.

The Vice-Chairman has congratulated the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the good work done and said that he witnessed it while he was on field visits and also through achievements of the state. He said it was quite remarkable and the state will go on the trajectory path and added that some of the measures taken by the Chief Minister like digital libraries, RBKs, decentralisation of procurement and administration, Disha app for women are innovative, unique, and done for the first time in the country and added that they want to replicate them in other states as well. He said the state government's initiative to deposit Rs 10 lakh to all those orphaned due to COVID-19 is amazing and they would suggest it to other states. He said Comprehensive land survey being taken up by the state government will solve many land disputes and lauded the state government for being at the top in Ease of Doing Business.

He assured help in the development of infrastructure in coastal economic zones and exports sectors. He said they will extend support for special category status to the state and added that they would try to fill the revenue deficit and help for completion of the Polavaram project and suggested conducting a study again on the height of the Polavaram project so that changes can be made in R and R package. He said the state government has a vast coastal line and it's important to set up economic zones and industrial zones in the state. He said Andhra Pradesh has the potential to be at the top in the country and assured support from Niti Aayog.

Niti Aayog members Dr K Rajeshwara Rao, (Special Secretary), Dr Neelam Patel (Senior Advisor), C H P Saradhi Reddy (Advisor), Avinash Misra (Advisor), Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma and other officials of various departments were present in the meeting.

Also Read: Niti Aayog VC Meets AP CM YS Jagan